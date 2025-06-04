CEC Bank SWIFT code in Romania
The SWIFT/BIC code for CEC Bank is CECEROBUXXX. However, CEC Bank may use different SWIFT/BIC codes depending on the service or branch. If you’re unsure which to use, confirm with your recipient or contact CEC Bank directly.
Bank name
CEC BANK-S.A.
SWIFT code
CECEROBUXXX
Address
CALEA VICTORIEI 13
City
BUCHAREST
Country
ROMANIA
Local branches
Below you can find the local branches for CEC Bank in Romania.
About CECEROBUXXX
The main SWIFT code for CEC Bank in Romania is CECEROBUXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Romania and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with CEC Bank in Romania, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using CECEROBUXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.
Using CECEROBUXXX
You can use CEC Bank’s main SWIFT/BIC code CECEROBUXXX when:
Sending an international money transfer to CEC Bank in Romania
The recipient hasn’t provided a branch-specific SWIFT/BIC code
CEC Bank processes the payment centrally through its primary office
You want to use a widely accepted default SWIFT/BIC code
Frequently asked questions
The main office SWIFT code for CEC Bank is CECEROBUXXX. This code is commonly used for international wire transfers to the bank's headquarters. It identifies CEC Bank in the SWIFT network, helping ensure that funds are routed to the correct financial institution.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.