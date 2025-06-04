BCR - Banca Comerciala Romana SWIFT code in Romania

The main SWIFT code for BCR - Banca Comerciala Romana in Romania is RNCBROBUXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Romania and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with BCR - Banca Comerciala Romana in Romania, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using RNCBROBUXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.