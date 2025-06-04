Ambank (M) Berhad SWIFT code in Malaysia

The main SWIFT code for Ambank (M) Berhad in Malaysia is ARBKMYKLXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Malaysia and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Ambank (M) Berhad in Malaysia, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using ARBKMYKLXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.