Permanent TSB SWIFT code in Ireland

The main SWIFT code for Permanent TSB in Ireland is IPBSIE2DXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Ireland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Permanent TSB in Ireland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using IPBSIE2DXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.