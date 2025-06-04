Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB) SWIFT code in Germany

The main SWIFT code for Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB) in Germany is BYLADEM1001. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Germany and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB) in Germany, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BYLADEM1001 is typically a safe and reliable option.