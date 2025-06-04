Itaú Unibanco SWIFT code in Brazil

The main SWIFT code for Itaú Unibanco in Brazil is ITAUBRSPXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Brazil and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Itaú Unibanco in Brazil, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using ITAUBRSPXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.