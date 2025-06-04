What is a routing number?
A routing number is a 9-digit code that identifies a U.S. bank or credit union. Also called an ABA number or routing transit number (RTN), it directs ACH transfers, domestic wire payments, and check processing to the right institution and location. Always use the correct routing number to avoid delayed transfers.
Routing number format
Every U.S. routing number (ABA/RTN) is 9 digits long:
Region / Federal district (AAAA): Identifies the Federal district and processing area for your bank.
ABA institution identifier (BBBB): Identifies your specific bank in that district, like a bank ID.
Check digit (C): A final “math check” digit that helps catch typos or wrong entries.
Routing number vs account number
These numbers work together but do different jobs. Your routing number is a 9-digit code that identifies your bank and routes ACH payments, domestic wires, and checks. Your account number is an 8-12 digit code for your individual account. You’ll find both on a paper check—the routing number comes first at the bottom left, followed by the account number.
Routing numbers vs SWIFT/BIC codes vs IBANs
For payments, the details you need depend on where the money is going.
Routing numbers (U.S. only)
A 9-digit code for U.S. banks that routes payments including direct deposit, wires, and checks safely.
SWIFT/BIC codes (international)
An 8–11 character code for non-U.S. banks that routes international payments to the right place safely.
IBAN (international account number)
A country-specific account number used outside the U.S. to route payments to the correct account abroad.
FAQs
A routing number (ABA) is a nine-digit code that identifies a U.S. bank or credit union for domestic payments like ACH transfers and wires.
Not always. Some banks use one routing number for ACH and a different one for domestic wires. Use the number your bank specifies for your payment type.
No. Routing numbers are for U.S. domestic payments. For international transfers, use a SWIFT/BIC and, where applicable, an IBAN or local account format.
Payments can be returned or delayed, especially if you miss daily cut-off times. Always verify the correct number for ACH or wire before sending.
