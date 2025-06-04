Bruneian Dollar to Paraguayan Guarani Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

BND to PYG Chart

Bruneian Dollar to Paraguayan Guarani

1 BND = 0 PYG

30 Aug 2025, 19:20 UTC - 30 Aug 2025, 19:20 UTC
BND/PYG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

More Bruneian Dollar info
pyg

PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.

More Paraguayan Guarani info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16842
GBP / EUR1.15602
USD / JPY147.021
GBP / USD1.35072
USD / CHF0.800476
USD / CAD1.37437
EUR / JPY171.783
AUD / USD0.653899

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide