Compare BBVA EUR to USD exchange rate

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, commonly known as BBVA, is a global financial group with Spanish origins, renowned for its leadership in digital transformation and customer experience. BBVA provides a comprehensive suite of banking services, including retail, corporate, and investment banking, as well as asset management and insurance. The bank’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and financial education empowers clients to manage their finances effectively. With a strong international presence, BBVA supports cross-border transactions and offers digital tools that enhance accessibility and convenience for customers worldwide, making it a trusted partner in the evolving financial landscape.