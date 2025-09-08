- Home
Secure payment approvals
Assign user roles to your team members
Simplify your international payment process by assigning user roles to team members. Control who on your account can approve payments, manage recipients, or access sensitive information. Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, user roles make managing payments easier and more secure.
Control permissions for a secure payment process
Not every team member needs full access to your business’s financial data. With user roles, you can limit or expand permissions, so only certain people have access to sensitive information or transaction capabilities.
Keep recipient details accurate and secure
Assign specific team members to manage recipient details for better organization. With customized permissions, they can update, add, or remove recipients, ensuring your lists remain accurate and secure.
Increase productivity and simplify team management with user roles
We understand that businesses have many moving parts. Assigning user roles boosts security, simplifies workflows, and minimizes errors across your payment processes:
Increase security
Limit access to sensitive financial information and assign roles only to trusted users within your business.
Simplify workflows
Assign specific tasks, like payment approvals or recipient updates, to streamline team processes.
Minimize errors
Ensure payment requests are reviewed and approved by appropriate team members to avoid mistakes.
Stay in control of your transactions with user access management
Prevent unauthorized transactions by assigning roles for submitting and approving payments. This ensures every transaction is reviewed before it’s processed, giving you peace of mind and control over your workflow.
Follow payment statuses with real-time monitoring
User roles let you monitor payment activity without the need to manage each step. Easily track pending and approved payments in real-time for complete visibility into your financial workflows.
Empower your team with the right user roles
Create an account to assign user roles, ensuring every team member has the right access and responsibilities. Improve productivity with clear permissions and accountability across your business payments.
Questions about user roles
User roles let you assign specific permissions to team members. Control who approves payments, manages recipient information, and accesses sensitive financial data. Easily manage team access by setting custom permissions to give the right people the right level of control.
User roles are a great way to boost security, reduce manual errors, and streamline workflows. By assigning specific tasks to team members, you can maintain control over sensitive operations and reduce the risk of mistakes.
Increase efficiency with user roles that keep team members on track. Assign operations like setting up payments, approving transfers, or updating recipient information. With clear roles and access, operations move faster with reduced errors.
With user roles, you can limit access to financial information and transaction capabilities so that only trusted team members can interact with sensitive data. This helps protect your business from unauthorized activity while giving you peace of mind knowing who has access to what.