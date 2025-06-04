SWIFT/BIC codes
Find the SWIFT/BIC code you need with our simple SWIFT code lookup tool. Search by country, bank name, or city to get accurate codes for international money transfers.
Find a SWIFT code
What is a SWIFT/BIC code?
A SWIFT code, also known as a BIC, is an international bank identifier used to make sure your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving funds across borders. It tells banks exactly which financial institution is involved in the transfer, helping to ensure secure, accurate delivery of international payments.
SWIFT/BIC code format
A SWIFT/BIC code is 8 to 11 characters long and identifies a specific bank and branch in the world. Each part of the code has a meaning:
Bank Code (AAAA): 4 letters that represent the bank—often a shortened version of its name.
Country Code (BB): 2 letters that show which country the bank is located in.
Location Code (CC): 2 characters (letters or numbers) that indicate the bank’s head office or region.
Branch Code (123): 3 digits that specify a particular branch. If this section is ‘XXX’, it refers to the bank’s head office.
Example of a SWIFT code
When do you need a SWIFT/BIC code?
You may need a SWIFT/BIC code when sending or receiving money internationally. It helps route the transfer to the correct bank and branch. Some countries may also require additional details, like an IBAN or a local bank code, depending on the destination.
Where can I find my SWIFT/BIC code?
You can usually find your SWIFT/BIC code in your online banking, on a bank statement, or on your banks website. You can also use our SWIFT/BIC code finder to look up the correct code for a bank and branch.
SWIFT/BIC code frequently asked questions
A SWIFT code is a unique identifier used to recognize banks and financial institutions around the world for international money transfers. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. These codes help ensure that payments are routed to the correct bank and country. A typical SWIFT code is either 8 or 11 characters long and includes information about the bank, country, location, and sometimes a specific branch.
A BIC code, or Bank Identifier Code, is the same as a SWIFT code. It’s used to identify a specific bank when making international transfers. While some countries or banks use the term "BIC" and others say "SWIFT code," both refer to the same code format and serve the same purpose—ensuring funds reach the correct financial institution.
SWIFT codes help banks communicate securely and accurately during international money transfers. When you send money abroad, your bank uses the recipient’s SWIFT code to identify the receiving bank and its location. Each code includes:
A bank code (4 letters)
A country code (2 letters)
A location code (2 letters or digits)
An optional branch code (3 characters)
This global system ensures your payment is routed efficiently and securely to the correct destination.
There’s no functional difference between a SWIFT code and a BIC code. The terms are used interchangeably. "SWIFT" refers to the international network (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) that developed and manages the system. "BIC" stands for Bank Identifier Code, which is the formal term for the code itself. Whether labeled SWIFT or BIC, they mean the same thing.
A SWIFT code identifies the bank, while an IBAN (International Bank Account Number) identifies the individual account within that bank. SWIFT codes ensure the money goes to the right institution; IBANs make sure it reaches the right account. For international transfers—especially within Europe—you’ll often need both to complete the transaction successfully.
A SWIFT code is used for international money transfers and identifies the specific bank and branch receiving the payment anywhere in the world. In contrast, a routing number is used for domestic transfers within the United States and identifies the financial institution involved in the transaction. SWIFT codes are 8–11 alphanumeric characters, while routing numbers are 9-digit codes. Simply put, SWIFT codes are for global transfers, and routing numbers are for payments within the U.S.
A SWIFT code is used for international money transfers and identifies the specific bank and branch receiving the funds worldwide. A sort code, on the other hand, is used for domestic payments within the UK and Ireland and helps route payments to the correct bank and branch locally. SWIFT codes are 8–11 alphanumeric characters, while sort codes are 6-digit numbers. In short, SWIFT codes are for global transfers, while sort codes are used for local transactions in the UK and Ireland.
Not always. Some banks use a single SWIFT code (usually head office codes end in XXX) for all branches. Others assign unique SWIFT codes to individual branches, often with specific last three characters. If the recipient provides a branch-specific code, it’s best to use it—it may help speed up processing or ensure the payment reaches the correct location faster.
To use the SWIFT code finder, simply enter your country and bank name to get started. If you know the city, you can add it to narrow your results, but it’s not required. Once you find the right SWIFT/BIC code, use it in your international transfer to make sure your money goes to the correct financial institution.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.