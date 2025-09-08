- Home
Risk management solutions
Protect your business from volatile currency markets
Currency markets are unpredictable, but their impact on your business doesn’t need to be. Our specialists and intuitive tools help you manage risk, protect your margins, and seize opportunities, no matter the size of your business.
We'll beat competitors rates
Talk to an FX dealer for custom solutions
Why Xe for FX risk management?
Navigate market volatility with Xe's custom risk management solutions, expert guidance, and insights.
Tailored risk management solutions
We know that every business has different needs. That's why we work with you to create a tailored risk management strategy that aligns with your business's goals.
Expert support and execution
Our dealers have decades of FX risk management experience. They will help you understand market conditions and advise you on how to improve your currency exchange strategy.
Market insights
Leverage Xe’s innovative technology for up-to-the-minute data and analysis. Stay ahead of market trends and make informed decisions to optimize your FX strategy and mitigate risks effectively.
Forward contracts
Forward contracts: Lock in future exchange rates
Protect your business against currency market fluctuations by securing a favorable exchange rate for future transactions. Forward contracts help stabilize costs and simplify financial planning for your business.
Currency risk management tools
Flexible currency protection for your business
Use our extensive range of currency risk management tools to protect your business while retaining flexibility to benefit from favorable market movements.
*Sophisticated products are subject to suitability assessment and wholesale requirements. Book a consultation with an expert to find out more.
Limit orders (also known as market orders)
Limit orders: Target your desired exchange rate
Set a desired exchange rate with a limit order (also called a market order), and Xe will automatically process the transaction when the rate is reached. Gain more control and make international payments on your business’s terms.
Manage market volatility with Xe's reliable risk management solutions
We've helped over 15,000 businesses minimize risk when making international transactions each year. Our risk management strategies protect your bottom line whether you're a startup or an enterprise. Get started today.
Xe risk management FAQs
Currency risk—also known as exchange rate risk—arises when the value of one currency changes relative to another. For businesses and individuals making international payments, this means the amount you end up paying or receiving can fluctuate between the time you agree on a transaction and the time the payment is made. Even small shifts in the exchange rate can have a significant impact on costs, profits, or budgets.
Exchange rate movements can affect the price you pay suppliers, the cost of overseas investments, and the value of revenue you bring back from exports. Left unmanaged, this volatility can erode profit margins, disrupt cash flow, and make it harder to plan with certainty.
There are several tools available to help reduce the impact of market movements. At Xe, we offer solutions such as forward contracts (locking in today’s exchange rate for a future date) and structured options (providing worst-case protection with flexibility to participate in favorable movements). You can also speak to one of our risk management specialists for tailored guidance.
A forward contract allows you to secure an exchange rate today for a payment you need to make in the future—whether that’s weeks or up to 12 months ahead. This gives you certainty over costs, making budgeting and planning much easier.
When you book a forward contract, you may be asked to pay an initial margin—a percentage of the total contract value. This acts as a security deposit and ensures both parties are committed to the agreement. The margin is not an extra cost; it is held as collateral and applied to your final settlement.
If the market moves significantly against your forward contract, you may be asked for a variation margin—an additional deposit to maintain the position. This ensures the contract remains secure and is a standard practice in managing risk for both parties.
A limit order (sometimes called a market order) lets you set a target exchange rate. When the market reaches your chosen level, your transaction is automatically executed. This helps you take advantage of favorable movements—even if you’re not watching the markets 24/7.
Structured options products are more advanced tools that can provide protection against adverse exchange rate movements while allowing flexibility to benefit from favorable shifts. They can be customized to match your specific risk profile, cash flow requirements, and market view. These products are generally suited to businesses with larger or more complex currency exposures.
Risk management is about balancing certainty with opportunity. While tools like forward contracts lock in a set rate, other solutions—such as limit orders—let you benefit if the market moves your way. Our team can help you choose the right mix of approaches based on your risk tolerance and goals.
Not at all. Whether you’re a multinational company, an SME, or an individual buying property abroad, exchange rate movements can impact your finances. We provide tailored solutions for organizations and individuals of all sizes.
Xe combines deep market expertise with a range of practical tools to protect against volatility. Our risk management specialists work closely with you to understand your exposure, recommend strategies, and implement solutions that support your objectives.
The best approach depends on your business needs, cash flow, and appetite for risk. Xe can help assess your exposure and design a tailored strategy—whether that’s fixing rates in advance, setting target levels, or using a blended approach.
Getting started is simple. Contact our team to discuss your needs and we’ll guide you through the available solutions. Whether you want to secure a rate, set up a limit (or market) order, or explore more advanced strategies, our specialists will help you put the right plan in place.