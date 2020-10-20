1 YER to XCD - Convert Yemeni Rials to East Caribbean Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.010797988 East Caribbean Dollars

1 XCD = 92.6098 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to East Caribbean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:26 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to East Caribbean Dollar

yer
YER
xcd
XCD
1 YER0.010798 XCD
5 YER0.0539899 XCD
10 YER0.10798 XCD
25 YER0.26995 XCD
50 YER0.539899 XCD
100 YER1.0798 XCD
500 YER5.39899 XCD
1,000 YER10.798 XCD
5,000 YER53.9899 XCD
10,000 YER107.98 XCD

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Yemeni Rial

xcd
XCD
yer
YER
1 XCD92.6098 YER
5 XCD463.049 YER
10 XCD926.098 YER
25 XCD2,315.25 YER
50 XCD4,630.49 YER
100 XCD9,260.98 YER
500 XCD46,304.9 YER
1,000 XCD92,609.8 YER
5,000 XCD463,049 YER
10,000 XCD926,098 YER

YER to XCD Chart

1 YER = 0 XCD

1 Yemeni Rial to East Caribbean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0108000.010815
Low
0.0107860.010785
Average
0.0107940.010794
Volatility
0.05%0.06%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

