1 YER to USD - Convert Yemeni Rials to US Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0039965635 US Dollars

1 USD = 250.215 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:26 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to US Dollar

yer
YER
usd
USD
1 YER0.00399656 USD
5 YER0.0199828 USD
10 YER0.0399656 USD
25 YER0.0999141 USD
50 YER0.199828 USD
100 YER0.399656 USD
500 YER1.99828 USD
1,000 YER3.99656 USD
5,000 YER19.9828 USD
10,000 YER39.9656 USD

Convert US Dollar to Yemeni Rial

usd
USD
yer
YER
1 USD250.215 YER
5 USD1,251.07 YER
10 USD2,502.15 YER
25 USD6,255.37 YER
50 USD12,510.7 YER
100 USD25,021.5 YER
500 USD125,107 YER
1,000 USD250,215 YER
5,000 USD1,251,070 YER
10,000 USD2,502,150 YER

YER to USD Chart

1 YER = 0 USD

1 Yemeni Rial to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00399710.0040019
Low
0.00399310.0039931
Average
0.00399550.0039955
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

usd

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings