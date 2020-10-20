1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0039965635 US Dollars
1 USD = 250.215 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
USD
|1 YER
|0.00399656 USD
|5 YER
|0.0199828 USD
|10 YER
|0.0399656 USD
|25 YER
|0.0999141 USD
|50 YER
|0.199828 USD
|100 YER
|0.399656 USD
|500 YER
|1.99828 USD
|1,000 YER
|3.99656 USD
|5,000 YER
|19.9828 USD
|10,000 YER
|39.9656 USD
1 YER = 0 USD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039971
|0.0040019
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039931
|0.0039931
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039955
|0.0039955
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.More US Dollar info
