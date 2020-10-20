1 Yemeni Rial =
0.13035418 Taiwan New Dollars
1 TWD = 7.67141 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.13035418 Taiwan New Dollars
1 TWD = 7.67141 YER
YER
TWD
|1 YER
|0.130354 TWD
|5 YER
|0.651771 TWD
|10 YER
|1.30354 TWD
|25 YER
|3.25885 TWD
|50 YER
|6.51771 TWD
|100 YER
|13.0354 TWD
|500 YER
|65.1771 TWD
|1,000 YER
|130.354 TWD
|5,000 YER
|651.771 TWD
|10,000 YER
|1,303.54 TWD
1 YER = 0 TWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13044
|0.13044
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12872
|0.12775
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.12951
|0.12934
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21%
|0.26%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.More Taiwan New Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings