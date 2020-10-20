1 Yemeni Rial =
0.034969836 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 28.5961 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
SVC
|1 YER
|0.0349698 SVC
|5 YER
|0.174849 SVC
|10 YER
|0.349698 SVC
|25 YER
|0.874246 SVC
|50 YER
|1.74849 SVC
|100 YER
|3.49698 SVC
|500 YER
|17.4849 SVC
|1,000 YER
|34.9698 SVC
|5,000 YER
|174.849 SVC
|10,000 YER
|349.698 SVC
1 YER = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034975
|0.035017
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034940
|0.034940
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.034961
|0.034961
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
