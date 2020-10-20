1 YER to SVC - Convert Yemeni Rials to Salvadoran Colones

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.034969836 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 28.5961 YER

Yemeni Rial to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:24 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Salvadoran Colon

yer
YER
svc
SVC
1 YER0.0349698 SVC
5 YER0.174849 SVC
10 YER0.349698 SVC
25 YER0.874246 SVC
50 YER1.74849 SVC
100 YER3.49698 SVC
500 YER17.4849 SVC
1,000 YER34.9698 SVC
5,000 YER174.849 SVC
10,000 YER349.698 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Yemeni Rial

svc
SVC
yer
YER
1 SVC28.5961 YER
5 SVC142.98 YER
10 SVC285.961 YER
25 SVC714.902 YER
50 SVC1,429.8 YER
100 SVC2,859.61 YER
500 SVC14,298 YER
1,000 SVC28,596.1 YER
5,000 SVC142,980 YER
10,000 SVC285,961 YER

YER to SVC Chart

1 YER = 0 SVC

1 Yemeni Rial to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0349750.035017
Low
0.0349400.034940
Average
0.0349610.034961
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings