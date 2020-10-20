1 YER to SGD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Singapore Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0054063744 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 184.967 YER

Yemeni Rial to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:24 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Singapore Dollar

1 YER0.00540637 SGD
5 YER0.0270319 SGD
10 YER0.0540637 SGD
25 YER0.135159 SGD
50 YER0.270319 SGD
100 YER0.540637 SGD
500 YER2.70319 SGD
1,000 YER5.40637 SGD
5,000 YER27.0319 SGD
10,000 YER54.0637 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to Yemeni Rial

1 SGD184.967 YER
5 SGD924.834 YER
10 SGD1,849.67 YER
25 SGD4,624.17 YER
50 SGD9,248.34 YER
100 SGD18,496.7 YER
500 SGD92,483.4 YER
1,000 SGD184,967 YER
5,000 SGD924,834 YER
10,000 SGD1,849,670 YER

YER to SGD Chart

1 YER = 0 SGD

1 Yemeni Rial to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00543080.0054565
Low
0.00537430.0053696
Average
0.00540570.0054088
Volatility
0.17%0.21%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

