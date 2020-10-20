1 YER to SEK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Swedish Kronor

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.041911711 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 23.8597 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:24 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Swedish Krona

yer
YER
sek
SEK
1 YER0.0419117 SEK
5 YER0.209559 SEK
10 YER0.419117 SEK
25 YER1.04779 SEK
50 YER2.09559 SEK
100 YER4.19117 SEK
500 YER20.9559 SEK
1,000 YER41.9117 SEK
5,000 YER209.559 SEK
10,000 YER419.117 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Yemeni Rial

sek
SEK
yer
YER
1 SEK23.8597 YER
5 SEK119.298 YER
10 SEK238.597 YER
25 SEK596.492 YER
50 SEK1,192.98 YER
100 SEK2,385.97 YER
500 SEK11,929.8 YER
1,000 SEK23,859.7 YER
5,000 SEK119,298 YER
10,000 SEK238,597 YER

YER to SEK Chart

1 YER = 0 SEK

1 Yemeni Rial to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0424730.044042
Low
0.0414930.041493
Average
0.0419970.042706
Volatility
0.54%0.53%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

