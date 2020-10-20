1 YER to SAR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Saudi Arabian Riyals

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.014987431 Saudi Arabian Riyals

1 SAR = 66.7226 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Saudi Arabian Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:42 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Saudi Arabian Riyal

yer
YER
sar
SAR
1 YER0.0149874 SAR
5 YER0.0749372 SAR
10 YER0.149874 SAR
25 YER0.374686 SAR
50 YER0.749372 SAR
100 YER1.49874 SAR
500 YER7.49372 SAR
1,000 YER14.9874 SAR
5,000 YER74.9372 SAR
10,000 YER149.874 SAR

Convert Saudi Arabian Riyal to Yemeni Rial

sar
SAR
yer
YER
1 SAR66.7226 YER
5 SAR333.613 YER
10 SAR667.226 YER
25 SAR1,668.06 YER
50 SAR3,336.13 YER
100 SAR6,672.26 YER
500 SAR33,361.3 YER
1,000 SAR66,722.6 YER
5,000 SAR333,613 YER
10,000 SAR667,226 YER

YER to SAR Chart

1 YER = 0 SAR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Saudi Arabian Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0149890.015007
Low
0.0149740.014974
Average
0.0149830.014983
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Saudi Arabian Riyal info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings