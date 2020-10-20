1 YER to NZD - Convert Yemeni Rials to New Zealand Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0065416491 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 152.867 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:23 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to New Zealand Dollar

yer
YER
nzd
NZD
1 YER0.00654165 NZD
5 YER0.0327082 NZD
10 YER0.0654165 NZD
25 YER0.163541 NZD
50 YER0.327082 NZD
100 YER0.654165 NZD
500 YER3.27082 NZD
1,000 YER6.54165 NZD
5,000 YER32.7082 NZD
10,000 YER65.4165 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to Yemeni Rial

nzd
NZD
yer
YER
1 NZD152.867 YER
5 NZD764.333 YER
10 NZD1,528.67 YER
25 NZD3,821.67 YER
50 NZD7,643.33 YER
100 NZD15,286.7 YER
500 NZD76,433.3 YER
1,000 NZD152,867 YER
5,000 NZD764,333 YER
10,000 NZD1,528,670 YER

YER to NZD Chart

1 YER = 0 NZD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00659010.0067987
Low
0.00644580.0064458
Average
0.00652050.0065990
Volatility
0.35%0.45%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

More New Zealand Dollar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings