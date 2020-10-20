1 YER to MYR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Malaysian Ringgits

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.018825602 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 53.1192 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:22 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Malaysian Ringgit

yer
YER
myr
MYR
1 YER0.0188256 MYR
5 YER0.094128 MYR
10 YER0.188256 MYR
25 YER0.47064 MYR
50 YER0.94128 MYR
100 YER1.88256 MYR
500 YER9.4128 MYR
1,000 YER18.8256 MYR
5,000 YER94.128 MYR
10,000 YER188.256 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to Yemeni Rial

myr
MYR
yer
YER
1 MYR53.1192 YER
5 MYR265.596 YER
10 MYR531.192 YER
25 MYR1,327.98 YER
50 MYR2,655.96 YER
100 MYR5,311.92 YER
500 MYR26,559.6 YER
1,000 MYR53,119.2 YER
5,000 MYR265,596 YER
10,000 MYR531,192 YER

YER to MYR Chart

1 YER = 0 MYR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0188640.019146
Low
0.0187450.018717
Average
0.0188240.018897
Volatility
0.15%0.17%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

