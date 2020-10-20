1 YER to KRW - Convert Yemeni Rials to South Korean Won

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

5.5241498 South Korean Won

1 KRW = 0.181023 YER

Yemeni Rial to South Korean Won conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:20 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to South Korean Won

1 YER5.52415 KRW
5 YER27.6207 KRW
10 YER55.2415 KRW
25 YER138.104 KRW
50 YER276.207 KRW
100 YER552.415 KRW
500 YER2,762.07 KRW
1,000 YER5,524.15 KRW
5,000 YER27,620.7 KRW
10,000 YER55,241.5 KRW

Convert South Korean Won to Yemeni Rial

1 KRW0.181023 YER
5 KRW0.905117 YER
10 KRW1.81023 YER
25 KRW4.52558 YER
50 KRW9.05117 YER
100 KRW18.1023 YER
500 KRW90.5117 YER
1,000 KRW181.023 YER
5,000 KRW905.117 YER
10,000 KRW1,810.23 YER

YER to KRW Chart

1 YER = 0 KRW

1 Yemeni Rial to South Korean Won stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.56795.5679
Low
5.45535.3851
Average
5.51935.4836
Volatility
0.33%0.39%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

krw

KRW - South Korean Won

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South Korean Won exchange rate is the KRW to USD rate. The currency code for South Korean Won is KRW. The currency symbol is ₩.

