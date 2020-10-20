1 YER to KMF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Comorian Francs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.8229121 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 0.548573 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:33 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Comorian Franc

yer
YER
kmf
KMF
1 YER1.82291 KMF
5 YER9.11456 KMF
10 YER18.2291 KMF
25 YER45.5728 KMF
50 YER91.1456 KMF
100 YER182.291 KMF
500 YER911.456 KMF
1,000 YER1,822.91 KMF
5,000 YER9,114.56 KMF
10,000 YER18,229.1 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Yemeni Rial

kmf
KMF
yer
YER
1 KMF0.548573 YER
5 KMF2.74286 YER
10 KMF5.48573 YER
25 KMF13.7143 YER
50 KMF27.4286 YER
100 KMF54.8573 YER
500 KMF274.286 YER
1,000 KMF548.573 YER
5,000 KMF2,742.86 YER
10,000 KMF5,485.73 YER

YER to KMF Chart

1 YER = 0 KMF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.84101.8504
Low
1.80241.8024
Average
1.82761.8260
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

