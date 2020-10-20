1 YER to HRK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Croatian Kunas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.027902751 Croatian Kunas

1 HRK = 35.8388 YER

HRK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Croatian Kuna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:18 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Croatian Kuna

yer
YER
hrk
HRK
1 YER0.0279028 HRK
5 YER0.139514 HRK
10 YER0.279028 HRK
25 YER0.697569 HRK
50 YER1.39514 HRK
100 YER2.79028 HRK
500 YER13.9514 HRK
1,000 YER27.9028 HRK
5,000 YER139.514 HRK
10,000 YER279.028 HRK

Convert Croatian Kuna to Yemeni Rial

hrk
HRK
yer
YER
1 HRK35.8388 YER
5 HRK179.194 YER
10 HRK358.388 YER
25 HRK895.969 YER
50 HRK1,791.94 YER
100 HRK3,583.88 YER
500 HRK17,919.4 YER
1,000 HRK35,838.8 YER
5,000 HRK179,194 YER
10,000 HRK358,388 YER

YER to HRK Chart

1 YER = 0 HRK

1 Yemeni Rial to Croatian Kuna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

, ratings