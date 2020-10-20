1 Yemeni Rial =
0.031214671 Hong Kong Dollars
1 HKD = 32.0362 YER
1 Yemeni Rial =
YER
HKD
|1 YER
|0.0312147 HKD
|5 YER
|0.156073 HKD
|10 YER
|0.312147 HKD
|25 YER
|0.780367 HKD
|50 YER
|1.56073 HKD
|100 YER
|3.12147 HKD
|500 YER
|15.6073 HKD
|1,000 YER
|31.2147 HKD
|5,000 YER
|156.073 HKD
|10,000 YER
|312.147 HKD
1 YER = 0 HKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031253
|0.031331
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031168
|0.031167
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.031207
|0.031234
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.05%
|0.06%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.
