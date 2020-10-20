1 YER to FJD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Fijian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0089279006 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 112.008 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:17 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Fijian Dollar

yer
YER
fjd
FJD
1 YER0.0089279 FJD
5 YER0.0446395 FJD
10 YER0.089279 FJD
25 YER0.223198 FJD
50 YER0.446395 FJD
100 YER0.89279 FJD
500 YER4.46395 FJD
1,000 YER8.9279 FJD
5,000 YER44.6395 FJD
10,000 YER89.279 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

fjd
FJD
yer
YER
1 FJD112.008 YER
5 FJD560.042 YER
10 FJD1,120.08 YER
25 FJD2,800.21 YER
50 FJD5,600.42 YER
100 FJD11,200.8 YER
500 FJD56,004.2 YER
1,000 FJD112,008 YER
5,000 FJD560,042 YER
10,000 FJD1,120,080 YER

YER to FJD Chart

1 YER = 0 FJD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00906040.0091984
Low
0.00892330.0089004
Average
0.00900470.0090305
Volatility
0.47%0.60%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

