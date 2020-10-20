1 Yemeni Rial =
0.19238311 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 5.19796 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.19238311 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 5.19796 YER
YER
EGP
|1 YER
|0.192383 EGP
|5 YER
|0.961916 EGP
|10 YER
|1.92383 EGP
|25 YER
|4.80958 EGP
|50 YER
|9.61916 EGP
|100 YER
|19.2383 EGP
|500 YER
|96.1916 EGP
|1,000 YER
|192.383 EGP
|5,000 YER
|961.916 EGP
|10,000 YER
|1,923.83 EGP
1 YER = 0 EGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19338
|0.19376
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18820
|0.18641
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.19081
|0.19024
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.More Egyptian Pound info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings