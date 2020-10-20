1 Yemeni Rial =
0.53689605 Algerian Dinars
1 DZD = 1.86256 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.53689605 Algerian Dinars
1 DZD = 1.86256 YER
YER
DZD
|1 YER
|0.536896 DZD
|5 YER
|2.68448 DZD
|10 YER
|5.36896 DZD
|25 YER
|13.4224 DZD
|50 YER
|26.8448 DZD
|100 YER
|53.6896 DZD
|500 YER
|268.448 DZD
|1,000 YER
|536.896 DZD
|5,000 YER
|2,684.48 DZD
|10,000 YER
|5,368.96 DZD
1 YER = 0 DZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54120
|0.54129
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53696
|0.53652
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.53842
|0.53824
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.More Algerian Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings