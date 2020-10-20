1 Yemeni Rial =
0.71121116 Djiboutian Francs
1 DJF = 1.40605 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.71121116 Djiboutian Francs
1 DJF = 1.40605 YER
YER
DJF
|1 YER
|0.711211 DJF
|5 YER
|3.55606 DJF
|10 YER
|7.11211 DJF
|25 YER
|17.7803 DJF
|50 YER
|35.5606 DJF
|100 YER
|71.1211 DJF
|500 YER
|355.606 DJF
|1,000 YER
|711.211 DJF
|5,000 YER
|3,556.06 DJF
|10,000 YER
|7,112.11 DJF
1 YER = 0 DJF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71382
|0.71382
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.70971
|0.70845
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.71132
|0.71128
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15%
|0.16%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.More Djiboutian Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings