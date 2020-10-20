1 YER to CVE - Convert Yemeni Rials to Cape Verdean Escudos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.40834378 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 2.44892 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:16 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Cape Verdean Escudo

YER
CVE
1 YER0.408344 CVE
5 YER2.04172 CVE
10 YER4.08344 CVE
25 YER10.2086 CVE
50 YER20.4172 CVE
100 YER40.8344 CVE
500 YER204.172 CVE
1,000 YER408.344 CVE
5,000 YER2,041.72 CVE
10,000 YER4,083.44 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Yemeni Rial

CVE
YER
1 CVE2.44892 YER
5 CVE12.2446 YER
10 CVE24.4892 YER
25 CVE61.2229 YER
50 CVE122.446 YER
100 CVE244.892 YER
500 CVE1,224.46 YER
1,000 CVE2,448.92 YER
5,000 CVE12,244.6 YER
10,000 CVE24,489.2 YER

YER to CVE Chart

1 YER = 0 CVE

1 Yemeni Rial to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.412630.41474
Low
0.403980.40398
Average
0.409640.40927
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

