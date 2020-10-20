1 YER to CUC - Convert Yemeni Rials to Cuban Convertible Pesos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0039963941 Cuban Convertible Pesos

1 CUC = 250.226 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Cuban Convertible Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:30 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Cuban Convertible Peso

yer
YER
cuc
CUC
1 YER0.00399639 CUC
5 YER0.019982 CUC
10 YER0.0399639 CUC
25 YER0.0999099 CUC
50 YER0.19982 CUC
100 YER0.399639 CUC
500 YER1.9982 CUC
1,000 YER3.99639 CUC
5,000 YER19.982 CUC
10,000 YER39.9639 CUC

Convert Cuban Convertible Peso to Yemeni Rial

cuc
CUC
yer
YER
1 CUC250.226 YER
5 CUC1,251.13 YER
10 CUC2,502.26 YER
25 CUC6,255.64 YER
50 CUC12,511.3 YER
100 CUC25,022.6 YER
500 CUC125,113 YER
1,000 CUC250,226 YER
5,000 CUC1,251,130 YER
10,000 CUC2,502,260 YER

YER to CUC Chart

1 YER = 0 CUC

1 Yemeni Rial to Cuban Convertible Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00399710.0040019
Low
0.00399310.0039931
Average
0.00399550.0039955
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cuc

CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.

