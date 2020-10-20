1 YER to CLP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Chilean Pesos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

3.7636867 Chilean Pesos

1 CLP = 0.265697 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Chilean Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:16 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Chilean Peso

yer
YER
clp
CLP
1 YER3.76369 CLP
5 YER18.8184 CLP
10 YER37.6369 CLP
25 YER94.0922 CLP
50 YER188.184 CLP
100 YER376.369 CLP
500 YER1,881.84 CLP
1,000 YER3,763.69 CLP
5,000 YER18,818.4 CLP
10,000 YER37,636.9 CLP

Convert Chilean Peso to Yemeni Rial

clp
CLP
yer
YER
1 CLP0.265697 YER
5 CLP1.32848 YER
10 CLP2.65697 YER
25 CLP6.64242 YER
50 CLP13.2848 YER
100 CLP26.5697 YER
500 CLP132.848 YER
1,000 CLP265.697 YER
5,000 CLP1,328.48 YER
10,000 CLP2,656.97 YER

YER to CLP Chart

1 YER = 0 CLP

1 Yemeni Rial to Chilean Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.81523.9177
Low
3.61453.5490
Average
3.72043.7285
Volatility
0.56%0.65%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

clp

CLP - Chilean Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilean Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chilean Pesos is CLP. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings