1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0035996291 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 277.806 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0035996291 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 277.806 YER
YER
CHF
|1 YER
|0.00359963 CHF
|5 YER
|0.0179981 CHF
|10 YER
|0.0359963 CHF
|25 YER
|0.0899907 CHF
|50 YER
|0.179981 CHF
|100 YER
|0.359963 CHF
|500 YER
|1.79981 CHF
|1,000 YER
|3.59963 CHF
|5,000 YER
|17.9981 CHF
|10,000 YER
|35.9963 CHF
1 YER = 0 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036124
|0.0036755
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0035322
|0.0035322
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0035745
|0.0036137
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.More Swiss Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings