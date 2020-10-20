1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000000067819207 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 14,745,100 YER
YER
BTC
|1 YER
|0.0000000678192 BTC
|5 YER
|0.000000339096 BTC
|10 YER
|0.000000678192 BTC
|25 YER
|0.00000169548 BTC
|50 YER
|0.00000339096 BTC
|100 YER
|0.00000678192 BTC
|500 YER
|0.0000339096 BTC
|1,000 YER
|0.0000678192 BTC
|5,000 YER
|0.000339096 BTC
|10,000 YER
|0.000678192 BTC
1 YER = 0 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000066400
|0.000000068600
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000056200
|0.000000055800
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000061200
|0.000000061100
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.71%
|2.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
