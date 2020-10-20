1 YER to BTC - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bitcoins

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000000067819207 Bitcoins

1 BTC = 14,745,100 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bitcoin conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:30 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bitcoin

yer
YER
btc
BTC
1 YER0.0000000678192 BTC
5 YER0.000000339096 BTC
10 YER0.000000678192 BTC
25 YER0.00000169548 BTC
50 YER0.00000339096 BTC
100 YER0.00000678192 BTC
500 YER0.0000339096 BTC
1,000 YER0.0000678192 BTC
5,000 YER0.000339096 BTC
10,000 YER0.000678192 BTC

Convert Bitcoin to Yemeni Rial

btc
BTC
yer
YER
1 BTC14,745,100 YER
5 BTC73,725,400 YER
10 BTC147,451,000 YER
25 BTC368,627,000 YER
50 BTC737,254,000 YER
100 BTC1,474,510,000 YER
500 BTC7,372,540,000 YER
1,000 BTC14,745,100,000 YER
5,000 BTC73,725,400,000 YER
10,000 BTC147,451,000,000 YER

YER to BTC Chart

1 YER = 0 BTC

1 Yemeni Rial to Bitcoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000000664000.000000068600
Low
0.0000000562000.000000055800
Average
0.0000000612000.000000061100
Volatility
1.71%2.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

, ratings