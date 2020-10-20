1 YER to BSD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bahamian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0039966913 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 250.207 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:15 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bahamian Dollar

yer
YER
bsd
BSD
1 YER0.00399669 BSD
5 YER0.0199835 BSD
10 YER0.0399669 BSD
25 YER0.0999173 BSD
50 YER0.199835 BSD
100 YER0.399669 BSD
500 YER1.99835 BSD
1,000 YER3.99669 BSD
5,000 YER19.9835 BSD
10,000 YER39.9669 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

bsd
BSD
yer
YER
1 BSD250.207 YER
5 BSD1,251.03 YER
10 BSD2,502.07 YER
25 BSD6,255.17 YER
50 BSD12,510.3 YER
100 BSD25,020.7 YER
500 BSD125,103 YER
1,000 BSD250,207 YER
5,000 BSD1,251,030 YER
10,000 BSD2,502,070 YER

YER to BSD Chart

1 YER = 0 BSD

1 Yemeni Rial to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00399710.0040019
Low
0.00399310.0039931
Average
0.00399550.0039955
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

