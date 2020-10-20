1 YER to BMD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bermudian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0039966913 Bermudian Dollars

1 BMD = 250.207 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Bermudian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:15 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bermudian Dollar

yer
YER
bmd
BMD
1 YER0.00399669 BMD
5 YER0.0199835 BMD
10 YER0.0399669 BMD
25 YER0.0999173 BMD
50 YER0.199835 BMD
100 YER0.399669 BMD
500 YER1.99835 BMD
1,000 YER3.99669 BMD
5,000 YER19.9835 BMD
10,000 YER39.9669 BMD

Convert Bermudian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

bmd
BMD
yer
YER
1 BMD250.207 YER
5 BMD1,251.03 YER
10 BMD2,502.07 YER
25 BMD6,255.17 YER
50 BMD12,510.3 YER
100 BMD25,020.7 YER
500 BMD125,103 YER
1,000 BMD250,207 YER
5,000 BMD1,251,030 YER
10,000 BMD2,502,070 YER

YER to BMD Chart

1 YER = 0 BMD

1 Yemeni Rial to Bermudian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00399710.0040019
Low
0.00399310.0039931
Average
0.00399550.0039955
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bmd

BMD - Bermudian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings