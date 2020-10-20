1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0072427506 Bulgarian Leva
1 BGN = 138.069 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0072427506 Bulgarian Leva
1 BGN = 138.069 YER
YER
BGN
|1 YER
|0.00724275 BGN
|5 YER
|0.0362138 BGN
|10 YER
|0.0724275 BGN
|25 YER
|0.181069 BGN
|50 YER
|0.362138 BGN
|100 YER
|0.724275 BGN
|500 YER
|3.62138 BGN
|1,000 YER
|7.24275 BGN
|5,000 YER
|36.2138 BGN
|10,000 YER
|72.4275 BGN
1 YER = 0 BGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0073188
|0.0073562
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071653
|0.0071653
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0072656
|0.0072591
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.More Bulgarian Lev info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings