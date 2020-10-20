1 YER to BBD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0079933321 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 125.104 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

yer
YER
bbd
BBD
1 YER0.00799333 BBD
5 YER0.0399667 BBD
10 YER0.0799333 BBD
25 YER0.199833 BBD
50 YER0.399667 BBD
100 YER0.799333 BBD
500 YER3.99667 BBD
1,000 YER7.99333 BBD
5,000 YER39.9667 BBD
10,000 YER79.9333 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to Yemeni Rial

bbd
BBD
yer
YER
1 BBD125.104 YER
5 BBD625.521 YER
10 BBD1,251.04 YER
25 BBD3,127.61 YER
50 BBD6,255.21 YER
100 BBD12,510.4 YER
500 BBD62,552.1 YER
1,000 BBD125,104 YER
5,000 BBD625,521 YER
10,000 BBD1,251,040 YER

YER to BBD Chart

1 YER = 0 BBD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00799430.0080038
Low
0.00798620.0079862
Average
0.00799100.0079910
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings