1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0079933321 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars
1 BBD = 125.104 YER
YER
BBD
|1 YER
|0.00799333 BBD
|5 YER
|0.0399667 BBD
|10 YER
|0.0799333 BBD
|25 YER
|0.199833 BBD
|50 YER
|0.399667 BBD
|100 YER
|0.799333 BBD
|500 YER
|3.99667 BBD
|1,000 YER
|7.99333 BBD
|5,000 YER
|39.9667 BBD
|10,000 YER
|79.9333 BBD
1 YER = 0 BBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0079943
|0.0080038
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0079862
|0.0079862
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0079910
|0.0079910
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info
