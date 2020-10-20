1 YER to BAM - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bosnian Convertible Marks

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0072425295 Bosnian Convertible Marks

1 BAM = 138.073 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bosnian Convertible Mark conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bosnian Convertible Mark

yer
YER
bam
BAM
1 YER0.00724253 BAM
5 YER0.0362126 BAM
10 YER0.0724253 BAM
25 YER0.181063 BAM
50 YER0.362126 BAM
100 YER0.724253 BAM
500 YER3.62126 BAM
1,000 YER7.24253 BAM
5,000 YER36.2126 BAM
10,000 YER72.4253 BAM

Convert Bosnian Convertible Mark to Yemeni Rial

bam
BAM
yer
YER
1 BAM138.073 YER
5 BAM690.367 YER
10 BAM1,380.73 YER
25 BAM3,451.83 YER
50 BAM6,903.67 YER
100 BAM13,807.3 YER
500 BAM69,036.7 YER
1,000 BAM138,073 YER
5,000 BAM690,367 YER
10,000 BAM1,380,730 YER

YER to BAM Chart

1 YER = 0 BAM

1 Yemeni Rial to Bosnian Convertible Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00731880.0073562
Low
0.00716530.0071653
Average
0.00726560.0072591
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bam

BAM - Bosnian Convertible Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.

