1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.006793888 Azerbaijan Manats

1 AZN = 147.191 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Azerbaijan Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:29 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Azerbaijan Manat

yer
YER
azn
AZN
1 YER0.00679389 AZN
5 YER0.0339694 AZN
10 YER0.0679389 AZN
25 YER0.169847 AZN
50 YER0.339694 AZN
100 YER0.679389 AZN
500 YER3.39694 AZN
1,000 YER6.79389 AZN
5,000 YER33.9694 AZN
10,000 YER67.9389 AZN

Convert Azerbaijan Manat to Yemeni Rial

azn
AZN
yer
YER
1 AZN147.191 YER
5 AZN735.956 YER
10 AZN1,471.91 YER
25 AZN3,679.78 YER
50 AZN7,359.56 YER
100 AZN14,719.1 YER
500 AZN73,595.6 YER
1,000 AZN147,191 YER
5,000 AZN735,956 YER
10,000 AZN1,471,910 YER

YER to AZN Chart

1 YER = 0 AZN

1 Yemeni Rial to Azerbaijan Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00679810.0068050
Low
0.00678800.0067880
Average
0.00679360.0067946
Volatility
0.06%0.06%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

