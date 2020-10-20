1 Yemeni Rial =
1.5380114 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 0.650190 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
1.5380114 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 0.650190 YER
YER
AMD
|1 YER
|1.53801 AMD
|5 YER
|7.69006 AMD
|10 YER
|15.3801 AMD
|25 YER
|38.4503 AMD
|50 YER
|76.9006 AMD
|100 YER
|153.801 AMD
|500 YER
|769.006 AMD
|1,000 YER
|1,538.01 AMD
|5,000 YER
|7,690.06 AMD
|10,000 YER
|15,380.1 AMD
1 YER = 0 AMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.5529
|1.5825
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.5390
|1.5344
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.5438
|1.5474
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.35%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings