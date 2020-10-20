1 YER to ALL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Albanian Leke

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.37168041 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 2.69048 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Albanian Lek

yer
YER
all
ALL
1 YER0.37168 ALL
5 YER1.8584 ALL
10 YER3.7168 ALL
25 YER9.29201 ALL
50 YER18.584 ALL
100 YER37.168 ALL
500 YER185.84 ALL
1,000 YER371.68 ALL
5,000 YER1,858.4 ALL
10,000 YER3,716.8 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Yemeni Rial

all
ALL
yer
YER
1 ALL2.69048 YER
5 ALL13.4524 YER
10 ALL26.9048 YER
25 ALL67.2621 YER
50 ALL134.524 YER
100 ALL269.048 YER
500 ALL1,345.24 YER
1,000 ALL2,690.48 YER
5,000 ALL13,452.4 YER
10,000 ALL26,904.8 YER

YER to ALL Chart

1 YER = 0 ALL

1 Yemeni Rial to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.375230.38039
Low
0.367990.36799
Average
0.372620.37371
Volatility
0.31%0.33%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

