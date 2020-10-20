1 YER to AFN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Afghan Afghanis

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.28388361 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 3.52257 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:29 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Afghan Afghani

yer
YER
afn
AFN
1 YER0.283884 AFN
5 YER1.41942 AFN
10 YER2.83884 AFN
25 YER7.09709 AFN
50 YER14.1942 AFN
100 YER28.3884 AFN
500 YER141.942 AFN
1,000 YER283.884 AFN
5,000 YER1,419.42 AFN
10,000 YER2,838.84 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Yemeni Rial

afn
AFN
yer
YER
1 AFN3.52257 YER
5 AFN17.6129 YER
10 AFN35.2257 YER
25 AFN88.0643 YER
50 AFN176.129 YER
100 AFN352.257 YER
500 AFN1,761.29 YER
1,000 AFN3,522.57 YER
5,000 AFN17,612.9 YER
10,000 AFN35,225.7 YER

YER to AFN Chart

1 YER = 0 AFN

1 Yemeni Rial to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.284720.28975
Low
0.280770.28077
Average
0.282830.28574
Volatility
0.26%0.33%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

