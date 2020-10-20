1 XCD to INR - Convert East Caribbean Dollars to Indian Rupees

1$

1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =

30.9158 Indian Rupees

1 INR = 0.0323459 XCD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
East Caribbean Dollar to Indian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:55 UTC

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Indian Rupee

xcd
XCD
inr
INR
1 XCD30.9158 INR
5 XCD154.579 INR
10 XCD309.158 INR
25 XCD772.895 INR
50 XCD1,545.79 INR
100 XCD3,091.58 INR
500 XCD15,457.9 INR
1,000 XCD30,915.8 INR
5,000 XCD154,579 INR
10,000 XCD309,158 INR

Convert Indian Rupee to East Caribbean Dollar

inr
INR
xcd
XCD
1 INR0.0323459 XCD
5 INR0.16173 XCD
10 INR0.323459 XCD
25 INR0.808648 XCD
50 INR1.6173 XCD
100 INR3.23459 XCD
500 INR16.173 XCD
1,000 INR32.3459 XCD
5,000 INR161.73 XCD
10,000 INR323.459 XCD

XCD to INR Chart

1 XCD = 0 INR

1 East Caribbean Dollar to Indian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
30.95230.963
Low
30.74530.720
Average
30.90130.878
Volatility
0.20%0.15%

Currency Information

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

inr

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

