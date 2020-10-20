1 WST to THB - Convert Samoan Tala to Thai Baht

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

13.368026 Thai Baht

1 THB = 0.0748054 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:03 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Thai Baht

wst
WST
thb
THB
1 WST13.368 THB
5 WST66.8401 THB
10 WST133.68 THB
25 WST334.201 THB
50 WST668.401 THB
100 WST1,336.8 THB
500 WST6,684.01 THB
1,000 WST13,368 THB
5,000 WST66,840.1 THB
10,000 WST133,680 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Samoan Tala

thb
THB
wst
WST
1 THB0.0748054 WST
5 THB0.374027 WST
10 THB0.748054 WST
25 THB1.87013 WST
50 THB3.74027 WST
100 THB7.48054 WST
500 THB37.4027 WST
1,000 THB74.8054 WST
5,000 THB374.027 WST
10,000 THB748.054 WST

WST to THB Chart

1 WST = 0 THB

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
13.52913.798
Low
13.36613.170
Average
13.44113.390
Volatility
0.40%0.78%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

More Thai Baht info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings