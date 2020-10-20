1 WST to SGD - Convert Samoan Tala to Singapore Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.49340994 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 2.02671 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:03 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Singapore Dollar

wst
WST
sgd
SGD
1 WST0.49341 SGD
5 WST2.46705 SGD
10 WST4.9341 SGD
25 WST12.3352 SGD
50 WST24.6705 SGD
100 WST49.341 SGD
500 WST246.705 SGD
1,000 WST493.41 SGD
5,000 WST2,467.05 SGD
10,000 WST4,934.1 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to Samoan Tala

sgd
SGD
wst
WST
1 SGD2.02671 WST
5 SGD10.1336 WST
10 SGD20.2671 WST
25 SGD50.6678 WST
50 SGD101.336 WST
100 SGD202.671 WST
500 SGD1,013.36 WST
1,000 SGD2,026.71 WST
5,000 SGD10,133.6 WST
10,000 SGD20,267.1 WST

WST to SGD Chart

1 WST = 0 SGD

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.497010.50808
Low
0.492050.48890
Average
0.495250.49379
Volatility
0.29%0.77%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

More Singapore Dollar info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings