1.00 Samoan Tala =
1.369143 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 0.730384 WST
WST
SAR
|1 WST
|1.36914 SAR
|5 WST
|6.84571 SAR
|10 WST
|13.6914 SAR
|25 WST
|34.2286 SAR
|50 WST
|68.4571 SAR
|100 WST
|136.914 SAR
|500 WST
|684.571 SAR
|1,000 WST
|1,369.14 SAR
|5,000 WST
|6,845.71 SAR
|10,000 WST
|13,691.4 SAR
1 WST = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.3789
|1.3981
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.3646
|1.3460
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.3727
|1.3679
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
