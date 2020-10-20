1 WST to NOK - Convert Samoan Tala to Norwegian Kroner

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

3.8541077 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 0.259463 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:02 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Norwegian Krone

wst
WST
nok
NOK
1 WST3.85411 NOK
5 WST19.2705 NOK
10 WST38.5411 NOK
25 WST96.3527 NOK
50 WST192.705 NOK
100 WST385.411 NOK
500 WST1,927.05 NOK
1,000 WST3,854.11 NOK
5,000 WST19,270.5 NOK
10,000 WST38,541.1 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to Samoan Tala

nok
NOK
wst
WST
1 NOK0.259463 WST
5 NOK1.29732 WST
10 NOK2.59463 WST
25 NOK6.48659 WST
50 NOK12.9732 WST
100 NOK25.9463 WST
500 NOK129.732 WST
1,000 NOK259.463 WST
5,000 NOK1,297.32 WST
10,000 NOK2,594.63 WST

WST to NOK Chart

1 WST = 0 NOK

1 Samoan Tala to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.93804.1145
Low
3.82193.8219
Average
3.88883.9202
Volatility
0.61%0.92%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

, ratings