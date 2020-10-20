1.00 Samoan Tala =
1.7195308 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 0.581554 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
MYR
|1 WST
|1.71953 MYR
|5 WST
|8.59765 MYR
|10 WST
|17.1953 MYR
|25 WST
|42.9883 MYR
|50 WST
|85.9765 MYR
|100 WST
|171.953 MYR
|500 WST
|859.765 MYR
|1,000 WST
|1,719.53 MYR
|5,000 WST
|8,597.65 MYR
|10,000 WST
|17,195.3 MYR
1 WST = 0 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.7312
|1.7784
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.7150
|1.7086
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.7246
|1.7251
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.74%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
