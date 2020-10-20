1 WST to KYD - Convert Samoan Tala to Caymanian Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.29967788 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 3.33692 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:03 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Caymanian Dollar

wst
WST
kyd
KYD
1 WST0.299678 KYD
5 WST1.49839 KYD
10 WST2.99678 KYD
25 WST7.49195 KYD
50 WST14.9839 KYD
100 WST29.9678 KYD
500 WST149.839 KYD
1,000 WST299.678 KYD
5,000 WST1,498.39 KYD
10,000 WST2,996.78 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Samoan Tala

kyd
KYD
wst
WST
1 KYD3.33692 WST
5 KYD16.6846 WST
10 KYD33.3692 WST
25 KYD83.4229 WST
50 KYD166.846 WST
100 KYD333.692 WST
500 KYD1,668.46 WST
1,000 KYD3,336.92 WST
5,000 KYD16,684.6 WST
10,000 KYD33,369.2 WST

WST to KYD Chart

1 WST = 0 KYD

1 Samoan Tala to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.301520.30573
Low
0.298660.29469
Average
0.300580.29948
Volatility
0.27%0.69%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

